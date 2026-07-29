Willmott Dixon delivers WELLness for Herts police

The WELL standard benchmarks how a building supports the health and wellness of its users. The new building in Welwyn Garden City replaces one in Stanborough, built in the 1960s. Delivered through the SCAPE Construction framework, the 9,000 sq m headquarters brings together the force's major crime unit, victim services, dog unit, senior leadership team and operational support.

Willmott Dixon says that environmental performance was embedded from the outset. Air-source heat pumps and high-efficiency HVAC systems significantly reduce operational emissions, an in-situ reinforced concrete primary frame provides thermal mass and resilience, future-proofed PV infrastructure enables on-site renewable generation, and a sustainable urban drainage system (SuDS) manages water across the site.

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