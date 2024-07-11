Willmott Dixon picked for Cheadle College redevelopment

Cheadle College's campus is being redeveloped

Willmott Dixon is set to build new facilities for the sixth form college in Cheadle Hulme, with part of the established site being given over to new housing.

“The college’s existing buildings and teaching spaces are outdated and would have required significant modernisation and reconfiguration to meet current and future educational needs,” said college principal James Scott. “Given the impracticality and inefficiency of upgrading this aging infrastructure, the redevelopment offers a unique opportunity to construct a new campus with high-quality facilities.”

He added: “These new facilities will cater to a vast range of needs and significantly enhance the educational environment for our students. We look forward to seeing the project progress over the coming months and to welcoming our students into this exciting new facility in summer 2025.”

The Trafford & Stockport College Group, which runs the college, received £20m of government funding for the project and is investing another £7m of its own equity.

Willmott Dixon, which was only last month appointed to lead a £60m redevelopment of Bridgend College, was selected for Cheadle College via the Procure Partnerships framework.

