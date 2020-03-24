Willmott Dixon picked for Holbeach food tech lab

Artist's impression

The Centre of Excellence in Agri-food Technology will form part of the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) in Holbeach.

University of Lincoln’s existing Holbeach campus is home to the National Centre for Food Manufacturing (NCFM).

The new building will include microbiology and chemistry laboratories, a high-tech test kitchen and sensory suite, break space, and seminar rooms, and will act as an ‘innovation hub’.

Willmott Dixon operations director Stuart Kerr said: “This is a pivotal scheme for Lincolnshire, and we are excited to have reached this significant milestone in its delivery. The region is at the cutting-edge of the agri-food sector and R&D is going to continue shaping this work, especially thanks to the Centre of Excellence.”

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on site on 16th March. Assuming no interruptions, completion is expected in early 2021.

