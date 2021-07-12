Willmott Dixon signs £40m contract for next phase of Barking estate rebuild

CGI of Block J at Gascoigne estate

Be First, Barking & Dagenham Council’s wholly owned development company, has given Willmott Dixon the nod to build Block J, comprising 124 new flats.

Willmott Dixon and Wates have been working on rebuilding the east side of the 1960s council estate since 2019. Willmott Dixon has the east side and Wates has the west side.

Wates built 200 new flats in its £62m first phase and in April this year

Willmott Dixon’s team is currently constructing the £22m C1 block, with 52 flats, as well as infrastructure.

As part of this latest phase, Willmott Dixon has also been awarded a £3m demolition contract to remove the current infrastructure and prepare the ground for building work on Block J to start in early 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk