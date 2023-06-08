Willmott Dixon starts £12m Bicester school expansion

Willmott Dixon cracks the labour shortage

Having handed over a new school building in 2016, when the school moved out of its historic building behind St Edburg’s Church in Bicester, Willmott Dixon is back to expand the school further.

The £12m project, procured via a Scape framework and designed by Acanthus Clews Architects, will increase pupil places by 50%.

Due to house-building in the area, pupil numbers have increased from 160 in January 2016 to 420 in September 2022, leading to many of the form entries being oversubscribed.

The new building will house the nursery, reception and key stage one classes. It is designed to be BREEAM Very Good rated, with air source heat pumps and a solar photovoltaic array on the roof.

Willmott Dixon director Michelle Cotterill said: “Being back on site at St Edburg’s School and helping to expand their offering is really exciting. The school is the oldest in Bicester, but it continues to move with the times – modernising and expanding its facilities to offer the very best for pupils, so we’re really pleased to be back.”

A ground breaking ceremony was held on site on 24th May. Works are expected to be completed in June 2024, ready for the start of the 2024/25 school year in September.

