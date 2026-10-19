Willmott Dixon starts planning Passivhaus leisure centre

The developer has been appointed under a pre-construction services agreement, and will now begin a detailed planning phase. This will see the project team work collaboratively to finalise the design, programme and construction approach ahead of work starting on site in early 2027. The new facility is expected to open in autumn 2028.

The Passivhaus design aims to reduce operational energy demand by around 60% compared with a typical leisure centre, cutting carbon emissions and helping to shield the facility from future energy price rises.

GT3 has been appointed as the architect for the new Cranleigh Leisure Centre, bringing its People Architecture approach and expertise in Passivhaus leisure design to the project.

During the pre-construction phase, the team will continue to develop plans for construction logistics, including arrangements to minimise disruption and maintain access and parking provision throughout the build programme.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk