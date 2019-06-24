Wills Bros seeks suppliers for Glasgow contract

Wills Bros has been appointed to deliver the enabling infrastructure underpinning the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland in the Glasgow Airport Investment Area.

The company is holding the event to make contact with contractors and suppliers who carry out a works including groundworks and drainage, landscaping, fencing and street lighting.

Councillor John Shaw, convener of Renfrewshire Council's finance, resources and customer services policy board, said: "I would encourage all local suppliers and contractors to come along to this event and hear all about the available opportunities on offer and what steps they need to take to ensure they can bid to secure them.

"Meet the buyer events are just one of the benefits of the Glasgow Airport Investment Area project which, completed, will create a new home for advanced manufacturing and help attract thousands of new jobs to Renfrewshire."

The Glasgow Airport Investment Area project is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal and will see new roads, bridges, cycleways and footpaths being built connecting into a site next to Glasgow Airport.

Work starts this summer and is expected to be completed in 2020.