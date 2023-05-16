Wind farm project rescued after Roadbridge collapse

Jones Bros inherited a half-built site

When Irish contractor Roadbridge unexpectedly ceased trading and went into administration in March 2022, among the projects left stranded was the 10-turbine phase two of Sandy Knowe Wind Farm in Scotland.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK stepped in, inheriting a half-built site in Upper Nithsdale, Dumfries & Galloway, to finish the job for Italian energy company ERG.

Activity included completing 10 reinforced concrete turbine foundations, crane hardstands, and laydown areas, excavating and backfilling for cabling works, as well as the construction of a new bridge across the Polneul Burn.

The Welsh contractor’s Scotland team of approximately 40 people – including local plant operators – capped access tracks, carried out substation snagging works, and completed landscaping and reinstatement of both phases one and two.

Jones Bros site agent Flora McNeil said: “It has been wonderful to step in and deliver phase two of the scheme on behalf of ERG. “This was our 19th wind farm in Scotland and we’ve built a strong reputation in this sector, courtesy of our highly skilled team.”

Among the challenges for Flora McNeil and her team on taking over the site was quickly establishing the progress of each turbine base, crane pad, access track, as well as the status of the cabling works.

“We started onsite in May 2022 and the completion deadline was pencilled in for before the end of the year, so we had to hit the ground running,” she said. “Some of the materials had already been procured by the client and previous contractor. Establishing what was onsite, due for delivery, and still required, as well as making sure that materials weren’t damaged or missing, was a challenge.

“The installation of the bridge was critical for achieving the energisation date for the phase one turbines. We had very limited time to install it and get the cables across the Polneul Burn. The design was unusual and, as a result, it created additional work at height and lifting issues that we had to manage effectively to ensure the safety of the team.”

Working with her was site engineer Michaela Baldock, who moved across from Roadbridge.

“Being able to lean on Michaela was extremely helpful as she already had relationships with the client, designers, and turbine supplier after joining from the previous contractor,” added Flora McNeil.

“Michaela also had the background knowledge of where and why there had been a deviation from the design, as well as any problems that had been identified. She had access to the existing quality documents, the requests for information (RFI) and the non-conformation reports (NCR) that had been raised to date.”

ERG’s UK project manager, Pietro Mosca, said: “I was really impressed by Jones Bros' reactiveness and ability to pick up a project which was already in construction with several difficulties and a strict timeline. Their understanding of the situation and the project’s needs played a key role in delivering the work in good time and to the required quality. This was thanks to a goal-oriented approach in a collaborative and proactive environment established onsite by the whole team.”

