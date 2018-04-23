Windows firm lands £10m supply deal

A £10m supply contract for government offices in Glasgow has landed CMS Window Systems with its largest ever single piece of business.

CMS Window Systems has won a contract to design, manufacture and install all of the glazing on Glasgow’s new £100m Atlantic Square development, which is being developed BAM TCP Atlantic Square and built by BAM Construction.

The contract secures the future of the company’s 250-strong workforce and takes its order book to a record £65m over the next three years.

David Ritchie, the Cumbernauld-based company’s chief operating officer said: “Recent economic surveys have painted a relatively negative picture for Scotland’s manufacturing and construction sectors, so it is fantastic to be bucking the trend with a healthy outlook.”

CMS will supply and fit a range of aluminium windows, doors and façade elements for the mixed-use development.

Atlantic Square will provide office space on Glasgow’s York Street for as many as 2,700 staff; 187,000 sq ft has been pre-let to HM Revenue & Customs for government offices. The remaining 97,000 sq ft is being developed as speculative office space.

“Atlantic Square will be a landmark development in Glasgow city centre and we are really pleased to be working with BAM Construction to transform this prime site,” said David Ritchie. “The scale of the window, door, curtain walling and façade brief represents our largest ever single contract, but it is exactly the kind of project that our business is equipped to handle given the design expertise, product range and manufacturing and installation capabilities that our business has today. We’ve evolved rapidly since our inception in 2006 and are now in a position where a large proportion of our contracts are in the £5m+ bracket – not only in Scotland but across the UK.”

The Atlantic Square contract follows a series of collaborations in Scotland between CMS and BAM Construction, including Capital Square in Edinburgh, the new HQ for Ineos at Grangemouth and a number of buildings in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, including the Imaging Centre of Excellence (ICE). CMS will begin work on site at Atlantic Square in 2019 with the development due for handover in 2020.