Winners named for £5bn southern framework

Eleven contractors have been appointed across the three lots that will deliver up to £5.25bn of public sector construction work across the south of England over the next four years.

The current generation has delivered more than £2.5b of public projects. It claims to have “added more than £110m of value for 75 public sector clients through its quality managed approach, whilst on average reducing costs by 1% in pre-construction”.

With the third term of the framework expiring, the new one will be launched on 29th April 2019.

The selected contractors are:

BAM Construction

Galliford Try Building

ISG Construction

Kier Construction

Mace Construction

McLaren Construction

Midas Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Sir Robert McAlpine

Wates Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

SCF is a joint initiative between Hampshire County Council and Devon County Council, although the framework may be used by all public bodies across the south of England.

Steve Clow, assistant director of property and facilities at Hampshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of 11 contractors to the next generation of SCF. Our unique integrated team approach has helped to deliver significant benefits for Public Sector clients across the south of England.”

Alan Hope, chief executive of Midas Group, said: “We are delighted to be reappointed to the Southern Construction Framework and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with SCF, supporting the framework itself and our customers, and delivering high quality projects across the two regions in which we will be working. The collaborative approach of frameworks, like SCF, aligns well with our vision at Midas of industry leading customer service and performance, based on long-term positive relationships with our customers; and frameworks are an important part of our strategy.”