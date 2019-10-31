Winners named in £30bn government construction framework

The Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Construction Works and Associated Services framework agreement is available to all public sector organisations to find companies to help build schools, hospitals, offices, universities, prisons, housing and more.

It is the first ever government-led construction arrangement for whole public sector. The framework is made up of 11 lots broken down into 38 sub-lots and runs for seven years.

Most of the big names in UK construction are among the favoured 128 suppliers, as well as 57 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Notable absentees at this stage include Balfour Beatty and Skanska.

However, seven of the 38 different lots have yet to be filled, including all three value bands in the general construction works category for England-South and England-North. These will be confirmed ‘in due course’ CCS said.

The government expects this new procurement agreement to “help shape public sector construction” enabling public bodies to avoid having to run their own costly and time-consuming procurement exercises.

Cabinet Office minister for implementation, Simon Hart, said: “This agreement will help public bodies across the country carry out the work needed to build much-needed new housing as well as improve schools and hospital buildings. I know this will be welcomed by people up and down the country and I really look forward to seeing some of the incredible projects this agreement will help to facilitate.”

Sam Ulyatt, commercial director, buildings at CCS, said: “This new agreement provides a solid foundation for public sector bodies to achieve the best outcomes and value for their investment across the whole construction lifecycle.

“The principles of this agreement are collaboration and integration with supply chains, boosting innovation at a critical time and supporting the government’s work towards achieving a zero carbon 2050 target.”

The agreement also provides access to specialist construction work for air-side and maritime construction services, as well as modern methods of construction, such as offsite manufacturing.

The arrangement complements other CCS agreements for project management, facilities management, building materials and utilities. Purchasing bodies are told that they may use project bank accounts to reassure the supply chain but they are not obliged to.

The full list of chosen firms across the various lost is:

Aecom

AE Yates

Amey Defence Services

Ashe Construction

Associated Asphalt Contracting

Bam Construction

Bancon Construction

Bardsley Construction

BCM Construction

Bechtel Management Company

Borras Construction

Bouygues UK

Bowmer & Kirkland

CCG (SCOTLAND)

Central Building Contractors (Glasgow)

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Clark Contracts

Colas

Colmar Construction (Poole)

Conamar Building Services

Connell Brothers

Connolly & Fee

Costain

Covanburn Contracts

CTS PROJECTS

Cubby Construction

DAWSON-WAM

Dem-Master Demolition

Demolition Services

DSM Demoltion

Dyer & Butler

EHA Group

Engie Regeneration

Eric Wright Civil Engineering

Erith Contractors

Esh Construction .

Etec Contract Services

EW Beard t/a Beard

F3GROUP

Felix O'Hare and Company

FES Support Services

Fitzgerald Contractors

Flangans Building and Maintenance Services

FM Conway

F Parkinson

Galliford Try Building

George Sharkey & Sons

GF Wilson

GHI Contracts

Glenman Corporation

H&J Martin Construction

HA Marks

Hargreaves Contracting

Henry Brothers

Heron Bros

Interserve Construction

ISG Construction

Jackson Civil Engineering Group

JCA Engineering

JN Bentley

John Graham Construction

John Sisk & Son

JT Mackley & Co

J Tomlinson

KDC Contractors

Kellogg Brown & Root

Keltbray

Kier Construction

Kier Integrated Services

Kier Services

Knights Brown

Krol Corlett

Lagan Construction Aviation

Laing O'Rourke Construction

Lendlease

Logan Construction (SE)

Luddon Construction

Mac Asphalt

Mace Group

Maxi Construction

McGee Group (Holdings)

McLaren Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

McLaughlin Construction

MD Building Services (branded as MD Group)

Mears

Michael Brady

Midas Construction

Midren Construction

Mi-space (UK)

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Morris & Spottiswood

MPH Construction

Mulalley & Company

Nationwide Rail

NFC Homes

North Midland Construction

Oliveti Construction

PBS Construction (North East)

Pentaco Construction

Pick Everard

PK Murphy Construction

Rhodar Industrial Services

RJ McLeod (Contractors)

Robertson Construction Group

Rosslee Construction

Russells

Rydon Construction

Ryebridge

Seddon Construction

Seymour Civil Engineering Contractors

Sir Robert McAlpine

Speller Metcalfe

Squibb Group

Standage & Co

Stepnell

Tarmac Trading

TE Scudder

The Casey Group

TS Civil Engineering

United Living (North)

Vinci Construction UK trading as Vinci Facilities

VolkerFitzpatrick

Volkerstevin

Walter Carefoot & Sons (Construction)

Wates Construction

Whitemountain Quarries

Willmott Dixon Construction

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk