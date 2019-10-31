Winners named in £30bn government construction framework

The Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Construction Works and Associated Services framework agreement is available to all public sector organisations to find companies to help build schools, hospitals, offices, universities, prisons, housing and more.
It is the first ever government-led construction arrangement for whole public sector. The framework is made up of 11 lots broken down into 38 sub-lots and runs for seven years.
Most of the big names in UK construction are among the favoured 128 suppliers, as well as 57 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Notable absentees at this stage include Balfour Beatty and Skanska.
However, seven of the 38 different lots have yet to be filled, including all three value bands in the general construction works category for England-South and England-North. These will be confirmed ‘in due course’ CCS said.
The government expects this new procurement agreement to “help shape public sector construction” enabling public bodies to avoid having to run their own costly and time-consuming procurement exercises.
Cabinet Office minister for implementation, Simon Hart, said: “This agreement will help public bodies across the country carry out the work needed to build much-needed new housing as well as improve schools and hospital buildings. I know this will be welcomed by people up and down the country and I really look forward to seeing some of the incredible projects this agreement will help to facilitate.”
Sam Ulyatt, commercial director, buildings at CCS, said: “This new agreement provides a solid foundation for public sector bodies to achieve the best outcomes and value for their investment across the whole construction lifecycle.
“The principles of this agreement are collaboration and integration with supply chains, boosting innovation at a critical time and supporting the government’s work towards achieving a zero carbon 2050 target.”
The agreement also provides access to specialist construction work for air-side and maritime construction services, as well as modern methods of construction, such as offsite manufacturing.
The arrangement complements other CCS agreements for project management, facilities management, building materials and utilities. Purchasing bodies are told that they may use project bank accounts to reassure the supply chain but they are not obliged to.
The full list of chosen firms across the various lost is:
- Aecom
- AE Yates
- Amey Defence Services
- Ashe Construction
- Associated Asphalt Contracting
- Bam Construction
- Bancon Construction
- Bardsley Construction
- BCM Construction
- Bechtel Management Company
- Borras Construction
- Bouygues UK
- Bowmer & Kirkland
- CCG (SCOTLAND)
- Central Building Contractors (Glasgow)
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Clark Contracts
- Colas
- Colmar Construction (Poole)
- Conamar Building Services
- Connell Brothers
- Connolly & Fee
- Costain
- Covanburn Contracts
- CTS PROJECTS
- Cubby Construction
- DAWSON-WAM
- Dem-Master Demolition
- Demolition Services
- DSM Demoltion
- Dyer & Butler
- EHA Group
- Engie Regeneration
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering
- Erith Contractors
- Esh Construction .
- Etec Contract Services
- EW Beard t/a Beard
- F3GROUP
- Felix O'Hare and Company
- FES Support Services
- Fitzgerald Contractors
- Flangans Building and Maintenance Services
- FM Conway
- F Parkinson
- Galliford Try Building
- George Sharkey & Sons
- GF Wilson
- GHI Contracts
- Glenman Corporation
- H&J Martin Construction
- HA Marks
- Hargreaves Contracting
- Henry Brothers
- Heron Bros
- Interserve Construction
- ISG Construction
- Jackson Civil Engineering Group
- JCA Engineering
- JN Bentley
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- JT Mackley & Co
- J Tomlinson
- KDC Contractors
- Kellogg Brown & Root
- Keltbray
- Kier Construction
- Kier Integrated Services
- Kier Services
- Knights Brown
- Krol Corlett
- Lagan Construction Aviation
- Laing O'Rourke Construction
- Lendlease
- Logan Construction (SE)
- Luddon Construction
- Mac Asphalt
- Mace Group
- Maxi Construction
- McGee Group (Holdings)
- McLaren Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- McLaughlin Construction
- MD Building Services (branded as MD Group)
- Mears
- Michael Brady
- Midas Construction
- Midren Construction
- Mi-space (UK)
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- Morris & Spottiswood
- MPH Construction
- Mulalley & Company
- Nationwide Rail
- NFC Homes
- North Midland Construction
- Oliveti Construction
- PBS Construction (North East)
- Pentaco Construction
- Pick Everard
- PK Murphy Construction
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- RJ McLeod (Contractors)
- Robertson Construction Group
- Rosslee Construction
- Russells
- Rydon Construction
- Ryebridge
- Seddon Construction
- Seymour Civil Engineering Contractors
- Sir Robert McAlpine
- Speller Metcalfe
- Squibb Group
- Standage & Co
- Stepnell
- Tarmac Trading
- TE Scudder
- The Casey Group
- TS Civil Engineering
- United Living (North)
- Vinci Construction UK trading as Vinci Facilities
- VolkerFitzpatrick
- Volkerstevin
- Walter Carefoot & Sons (Construction)
- Wates Construction
- Whitemountain Quarries
- Willmott Dixon Construction
