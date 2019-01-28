Winners revealed for £205m Area 10 construction works

Highways England's Area 10 include the Thelwall Viaduct

The construction works framework starts on 1st April 2019, runs for four years and covers 10 different specialisms of work. Activities include renewal work to roads and bridges, and improvement schemes on the Highways England road network across Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and south Lancashire, known as Area 10.

The framework forms part of the asset delivery contracts for Area 10. The 26 construction works specialists will work alongside Amey, which was selected for both the maintenance & response and design services contracts last year, with a value of £325m and £50m respectively. [See our previous reports here and here .]

The 25 contractors on the construction works framework are: