Winners revealed for £205m Area 10 construction works

Tue January 29 2019

1 day Highways England has chosen 26 specialist contractors for a £205m framework in the northwest of England.

Highways England's Area 10 include the Thelwall Viaduct
The construction works framework starts on 1st April 2019, runs for four years and covers 10 different specialisms of work. Activities include renewal work to roads and bridges, and improvement schemes on the Highways England road network across Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and south Lancashire, known as Area 10.

The framework forms part of the asset delivery contracts for Area 10. The 26 construction works specialists will work alongside Amey, which was selected for both the maintenance & response and design services contracts last year, with a value of £325m and £50m respectively.  [See our previous reports here and here.]

The 25 contractors on the construction works framework are:

 Road Lighting and Electrical
  • Carnell Support Services
  • Crown Highways
  • J McCann & Co (Nott’m)

 General Civil Engineering 
  • Carnell Support Services
  • AE Yates
  • Interserve Construction

 Technology 
  • Crown Highways
  • J McCann & Co (Nott’m)  

 Landscape & Ecology 
  • Ground Control
  • Ainsty Timber Marketing

 Road Markings 
  • WJ North
  • Wilson & Scott (Highways)
  • L&R Roadlines 

 Road Restraint Systems & Fencing 
  • Colas
  • Joe Roocroft & Sons 

 Drainage 
  • Carnell Support Services
  • AE Yates
  • Forkers 

 Temporary Traffic Management
  • Colas
  • Chevron Traffic Management
  • HW Martin (Traffic Management)  

 Structures and Structural Services
  • Concrete Repairs
  • Taziker Industrial
  • Balvac  

 Expansion Joints
  • Volkerlaser
  • Route One Infrastructure 
