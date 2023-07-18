Winvic confirmed for £1bn logistics site

CGI of West Midlands Interchange

Winvic’s appointment as contractor follows on from its role as design stage partner. It signed a pre-construction services agreement with the developers, Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partners (LCP), in spring 2022.

West Midlands Interchange (WMI) is set to be a 734-acre industrial park with eight million sq ft of commercial space and a strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI). It will be the UK’s largest intermodal logistics site when completed by 2034, the developers says.

The location is off junction 12 of the M6 motorway, between Cannock and Telford.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to start later this year.

Phase one works comprise new road infrastructure and works to the existing road and public rights of way network, reconfiguration and undergrounding of energy infrastructure, and the earthworks required to create development plots and landscape zones.

Oxford Properties head of development Robin Everall said: “Winvic possess an impressive track record of executing large-scale, complex schemes and we are pleased to welcome their expertise to the project team as we deliver a best-in-class logistics park with occupier demand, technological advancements and environmental, social and governance principles at its core.”

The WMI scheme was granted planning permission in May 2020 and is being financed and delivered by Oxford Properties, the property arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, who acquired the WMI site in July 2021, in partnership with European developer Logistics Capital Partners.

