Winvic wins final phase of Hinckley Park

Winvic has returned to the 82-acre Hinckley Park to construct a speculative 340,000 sq ft logistics and manufacturing unit. IM Properties is targeting net zero ready, in line with the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) framework.

The delivery of Hinckley 340 is on the remaining 18-acres of Hinckley Park, which is next to Junction 1 of the M69. The park is home to a DPD parcel depot and a 532,000 sq ft unit let to Amazon, both of which were constructed by Winvic.

The forthcoming 340,000 sq ft unit has two-storey office space totalling 14,000 sq ft, a 3,000 sq ft pod office, a haunch height of 15 metres, 30 docks, and parking for 305 cars and 54 HGVs.

Winvic began earthworks in September 2022 and will conclude the contract with the final landscaping works, set for November 2023. In addition to Hinckley 340, phase three will also include two other smaller buildings of 47,000 sq ft and 60,000 sq ft.

Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, Danny Nelson, said: “Our relationship with IM Properties continues to go from strength to strength, and once again we’re delighted the leading developer has put its trust in us to construct a new industrial and manufacturing facility with sustainability at its heart. We work extremely well together due to our values being aligned – from meeting quality and commercial goals to social value and sustainability targets – and the whole team is looking forward to completing the remaining external works in June and the unit in late 2023.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk