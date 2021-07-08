Winvic wins second Platform BTR scheme

Winvic's first contract for Platform is on Dumballs Road in Cardiff

The development on Sylvester Street in Sheffield comprises 335 apartments within a 14-story and a seven-storey complexes using a steel frame.

The façade will be made up of three types of brick built with projecting piers and header features to fit in with its surroundings.

The Winvic team has started on site at the Sheffield scheme and handover is scheduled for summer 2023.

It is the contractor’s second city centre build-to-rent (BTR) project for Platform, having started in January on two tower blocks in Cardiff. This project comprises comprises 206 one-bed and two-bed apartments on Dumballs Road. The steel frames have now been erected.

The north tower in Cardiff climbs to eight and 12 storeys, while the south tower reaches eight and nine storeys. Two commercial spaces totalling 6,500 sq ft will be on the ground floor as well as 2,100 sq ft shared resident spaces, including a lounge and gym. Winvic will fit out the apartments, create rooftop terraces and construct surface car-parking for 39 vehicles.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s director of multi-room, said: “We’ve been working in partnership with Platform for some time in preparation for both projects and we’ve built a strong relationship due to our shared vision of quality accommodation through good design that’s simply done right. With over 7,000 multi-room beds developed to date and a further 3,000 plus under construction, the expertise of our teams will make the road to handover a smooth one on these prestigious schemes.”

