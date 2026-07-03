Wirral Waters home construction starts

The waterside development scheme, approved by Wirral Council earlier in 2026, will build 84 one-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments across six four-storey buildings.

Residents will benefit from energy-efficient features including solar panels, EV charging infrastructure and cycle parking, alongside landscaped communal gardens, new tree planting and improved public realm connecting directly to the waterfront promenade.

This latest milestone builds on the completion of the award-winning Miller’s Quay development and the first phase of Redbridge Quay.

The project continues a successful partnership between Peel Waters, Qualis Developments and Forshaw Group, which has focused on delivering high-quality homes on complex brownfield sites.

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