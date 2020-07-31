Wood replaces Barwell at Aecom

David Barwell is no longer an Aecom director and "will be will be transitioning between now and the end of the year", the company said

David Barwell has stepped down as chief executive of Aecom UK & Ireland (UKI). He joined Aecom through its 2000 acquisition of consulting engineer Maunsell, becoming Middle East chief executive in 2009 and UKI chief in 2017.

Bill Quarterman, chief operating officer since May 2018 and with the company for eight years, has also gone at the same time.

In their place comes Colin Wood, a former RAF wing commander.

An Aecom spokesperson confirmed that David Barwell had stepped down as chief executive of the UK and Ireland (UKI) business and Colin Wood had taken over effective immediately ”effective immediately”.

“Colin Wood joined Aecom in 2017, and immediately made a positive impact on the performance of Aecom’s UKI civil infrastructure business,” he said. “Since then he has led Aecom’s civil infrastructure business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and most recently been the chief capability officer for EMEA.

Colin Wood joined Aecom in 2017 from Airtanker, an aircraft leasing firm, where he was managing director. Before that he was chief executive of the Defence infrastructure Organisation. Prior to that, he worked at Transport for London on 2012 Olympic preparations/legacy. He has also held senior positions at Heathrow Airport and Capita.

