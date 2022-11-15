Work halted on Obama centre after noose found on site

The Obama Presidential Center is being built by an alliance of black-owned contractors

The Center, in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side, will comprise a library and museum commemorating Barack Obama’s presidency. The developer is the former president’s Obama Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

The main contractor on the project is the Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture between four black-owned construction firms: Powers & Sons, UJAMAA Construction, Brown & Momen, Safeway Construction and Turner Construction Company.

Local news channel CBS Chicago reported that the noose was discovered within the site’s basement excavation last Thursday (10th November) and that site workers were brought together for a meeting before being told to down tools until further notice.

A noose is regarded as a potent symbol of racism in the US, harking back to the lynchings, mainly of black men, in the 19th and early 20th centuries. A similar incident took place in 2020 when a noose was planted in the garage of racing driver Bubba Wallace, the only black driver on the Nascar circuit.

Last week the Obama Foundation issued a statement calling the incident a “shameless act of cowardice and hate.”

“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” it added.

The Lakeside Alliance issued a statement saying that it would provide police with any assistance required to identify those responsible. “We have zero-tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite,” it said.

“Anti-bias training is included in our on-boarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings. We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.”

Lakeside Alliance has offered a US$100,000 (£84,000) reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

