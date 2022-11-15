Workers trapped in Nairobi building collapse

Several workers are feared trapped under the rubble

The residential building, in the Kasarani neighbourhood, was under construction when it collapsed at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, 15th November, according to local reports.

Several people have been rescued and are being treated at a local hospital, but at least eight others are feared trapped in the rubble.

Witnesses said that the building showed signs of weakness and that they had noticed cracks in the structure.

A construction worker told local media that government officials had inspected the site on Tuesday morning and had advised workers to leave. But, he said, the site foreman told the workers to continue.

Kenya has a poor track record of such incidents. Africanews.com reported that, after eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, then-president Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country’s buildings to see if they were up to code.

The National Construction Authority found that 58% of the buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

