Wynne marks centenary with £325m order book

The family owned Denbighshire construction company said that it has projects underway and planned across the education, healthcare, housing, leisure and wellbeing, heritage, and low-carbon sectors, across Wales and the North West of England.

Among projects currently being delivered in Wales are the £26m Leisure and Wellbeing Centre in Newport, the £13m Ty Haverfordia scheme building apartments for over 55s in Pembrokeshire, the £31m Aethwy Care scheme to provide a residential care home and integrated health and social care facilities in Anglesey, and the £11m new build archive centre for Denbighshire and Flintshire councils. In Liverpool, Wynne is building the £4m Maggie's Centre.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction, said: “We are proud to be delivering such a diverse range of projects in Wales and the North West of England.

“While the individual buildings are very different, they are being designed and built to provide long-term benefits for the people and communities that will use them.

“Many of these schemes are also being delivered in partnership with long-standing clients and supply chain partners. These relationships are extremely important to us and are central to the successful delivery of our work.

“A strong forward order book is important not only in financial terms, but also because it gives confidence to our workforce and supply chain. We are able to plan resources, develop our teams, and invest in skills, training, and employment opportunities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk