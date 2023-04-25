  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed April 26 2023

  3. Wynne starts Ellesmere Port medical centre

20 hours Construction work has begun on a new medical centre in Ellesmere Port.

Artist's impression of the new medical centre
Artist's impression of the new medical centre

The new Great Sutton Medical Centre is being built at a cost of £13.5m to replace an existing building on Old Chester Road.

It will be a combined facility for three general medical practices to join under one roof, along with a pharmacy, a dentistry, an MRI-scanning and ultrasound unit and a dedicated ambulance bay.

As part of the wider development of the 34,000 sq ft site, Wynne will also built a new village hall and scout hut.

Completion is scheduled for September 2024.

Wynne Construction project manager Mark Wilson said that the contractor had “a long history of delivering high-quality healthcare facilities” and is was “a pleasure” to work on this one.

Project stakeholders and local dignitaries gather on site to be photographed at ground breaking
Project stakeholders and local dignitaries gather on site to be photographed at ground breaking

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

