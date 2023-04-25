Wynne starts Ellesmere Port medical centre

Artist's impression of the new medical centre

The new Great Sutton Medical Centre is being built at a cost of £13.5m to replace an existing building on Old Chester Road.

It will be a combined facility for three general medical practices to join under one roof, along with a pharmacy, a dentistry, an MRI-scanning and ultrasound unit and a dedicated ambulance bay.

As part of the wider development of the 34,000 sq ft site, Wynne will also built a new village hall and scout hut.

Completion is scheduled for September 2024.

Wynne Construction project manager Mark Wilson said that the contractor had “a long history of delivering high-quality healthcare facilities” and is was “a pleasure” to work on this one.

Project stakeholders and local dignitaries gather on site to be photographed at ground breaking

