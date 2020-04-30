YORbuild major works framework winners revealed

The new YORbuild major works framework replaces the previous YORbuild2 lot five (for projects worth more than £10m). Lot 1 is for projects valued between £10m-£30m and Lot 2 is for projects worth more than £30m.

It is expected to be used by public bodies in the region to procure £1.5bn-worth of construction work over the next four-to-six years.

It will be used primarily by the Yorkshire and Humber region’s 22 local authorities, with some works also stretching to the northeast of England and into the east midlands.

The chosen contractors in each lot are:

Lot 1 (Projects £10m-£30m)

BAM Construction

Bowmer & Kirkland

Galliford Try Building

Interserve Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Wates Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Lot 2 (Projects £30m+)

BAM Construction

Galliford Try Building

Interserve Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Wates Construction

Only three contractors previously on Lot 5 of the YORbuild2 framework are not featured in the replacement set-up; these are Engie, Balfour Beatty and ISG.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk