Aggregate Industries moves to Hyundai shovels

Delivered throughout 2023, with the final machine arriving at the company’s ready-mixed concrete plant in Cambridge early this year, the loaders have been specifically chosen to suit the needs of Aggregate Industries’ asphalt, cement and ready-mix plants across the UK.

Supplied by HD Hyundai dealer Willowbrook Plant, the deal includes one HL955A, two HL940A models and 18 of the HL930A. (Pictured here is one of the 940s.)

Two of the HL930A machines were delivered in a tool carrier layout, with parallel lift arms for more efficient handling of bagged and palleted materials.

“The decision to go with Hyundai was partly driven by AI Holcim wanting to experience a wider range of equipment,” says Aggregate Industries’ southeast fleet manager Steve McNamara.

“Willowbrook Plant, on behalf of HD Hyundai, won a tender between four manufacturers and so far the machines are doing well. The Hyundai loaders are a high-specification machine, both in the cab and in terms of equipment. The All Around Viewing Monitoring (AAVM) camera system is standard, the weigh loader is standard, both of which are extras with other suppliers. That’s a big uplift in cost, as our specification is already high, but the Hyundai machines came with everything on.”

The wheeled loaders come with a two-year warranty and a rolling service agreement with Willowbrook Plant, although other HD Hyundai dealers can provide assistance if needed, for any machines that are further from Willowbrook’s Midlands base. The loaders are working as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall.

“We are very proactive on preventative maintenance and we make sure that the machines are looked after,” says McNamara.

“At Aggregates Industries we run a lean fleet, so if a machine breaks down, it can have an effect on productivity on site. However, the Hyundai loaders have Cummins engines and ZF axles and transmissions, so we were confident in the equipment.”

Willowbrook worked closely with Aggregate Industries to specify each machine to suit specific site requirements, although some of the production facilities work longer hours than others and machines of a similar size can be moved between sites to keep overall operating hours similar.

While Willowbrook will use Hyundai’s Hi-MATE telematic system to monitor the machines remotely and to plan maintenance, Aggregate Industries also installs IPlant.

“It’s there to protect the drivers and it’s good for us as a business to be able to analyse the data,” says McNamara.

At the Milton ready-mix operation near Cambridge, where working space is at a premium, Aggregate Industries had developed a high-lift bucket from Haverhill-based supplier BA Caulkett for its previous machine. The new HL940A that has been supplied to the site has been modified to work with that bucket, allowing a like for like replacement with no disruption to the operation.

“It’s a 2 m3 high-tip bucket that we needed to get the volume of aggregate into the bins. The machine is handling it well,” McNamara says.

Willowbrook provided familiarisation training to Aggregate Industries’ operators and the firm’s engineers have adjusted some of the machines’ hydraulics to suit individual operator’s driving styles. With the last machine delivered, the HD Hyundai loaders are now proving their worth in everyday use.

“The drivers have all accepted the Hyundai loaders,” McNamara adds. “They are a very nice machine.”