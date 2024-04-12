Filling a gap: Case 651G Evolution

The new Case 651G Evolution fills a gap between the 621G and the 721G. Based on the parent model 621G, the new model offers improved loading performance, Case says.

The larger 721G, 821G and 921G Evolution models have also been upgraded, with increased tipping loads and bucket dump heights. This additional performance has allowed Case to offer a new range of higher capacity rehandling buckets on all models from the 651G to the 921G, with curved side edges and a redesigned top guard delivering increased capacities, improved bucket penetration and material retention.

The 651G Evolution, along with the three larger models, has reinforced front and rear chassis sections to cope with the increased performance. Heavy duty axles are now fitted as standard, with a choice of differentials on each axle. Customers can choose between a 100% differential lock on the front axle and an open differential on the rear, a 100% differential lock on the front and a limited slip differential at the rear, or a limited slip differential in both axles.

The eG-Series Evolution wheeled loaders are powered by EU Stage V FPT Industrial diesel engines. These have a capacity of 4.5-litres on the 521G, 6.7-litres on the 621G to 921G and 8.7-litres for the 1021G and 1121G. Wastegate turbochargers are used on all models up to the 921G, with variable geometry turbos for the two larger models. All engines use FPT’s Hi-eSCR2 after-treatment system, with no requirement for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

As with other G Evolution machines, service intervals have been extended from 500 to 1,000 hours.

The 651G Evolution comes with telematics enabled by a 4G SiteConnect Module that can be accessed via the new SiteManager App. SiteConnect enables communication between machines and dealers, who can run remote diagnostics.