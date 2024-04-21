Hyundai’s right up Carnaby’s street

Eric Carnaby & Son, a civil engineering, plant hire and environmental services contractor based in North Lincolnshire, has added an HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A L crawler excavator to its fleet.

The purchase followed a request from long-time operator Steven Smith. After 23 years with the company, he jokingly told managing director Roland Carnaby that he would like his previous HD Hyundai machine to be changed for the new HX-A model, or he might have to look elsewhere for work.

“As a machine owner and as an operator, I know that the drivers are really happy with these Hyundai A-Series machines,” says Mr Carnaby. “If the driver is happy, then I’m happy,”

Roland Carnaby is the third generation of the family to run the business, following his father’s recent retirement at the age of 80. Established in 1946, the company operates a fleet of excavators, from 1.5 to 25 tonnes. It also has long-reach machines, mowers, tractors and trailers, offering a range of earthworks and groundworks services, from drainage and footings, to culvert construction, riverbank stabilisation and wetland habitat creation.

Roland Carnaby joined the family business is 2005, having previously worked for Birse Construction and for K Rouse Civils. Since that time, he has refreshed much of the equipment fleet and introduced tilt-rotators and 3D GPS machine control systems for the excavators, improving productivity for customers.

Many of the company’s employees have been with the business for a long time, helping to maintain the firm’s relationships with clients that include the Environment Agency, British Steel and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. The boss is therefore happy to listen to their input when the time comes to update the fleet.

Operator Steven Smith says: “We never had any problems with my old machine and so when it was due for changing, I said I’ll have the same again. I like the Hyundai because the touchscreen is quite simple to work with. It’s also got the 360o camera system in it, which is very clear and you can have it on separate views, or set to show all the way round. It has a red zone, so you know how near you are to things, it’s just a brilliant system.”

He is also impressed with the machine’s hydraulic controls, which allow multiple operations at the same time. When cutting back vegetation or cleaning ditches, for instance, this allows the use of the dig end while travelling.

“It’ll track and cut, where some machines starve themselves from one system to the other,” says Mr Smith. “The Hyundai keeps both systems going well. It’s also very easy to maintain. All of the oils and levels for daily checks first thing in the morning are easy to get to and the filters are all in one place.”

With an operating weight of 17.5-18 tonnes, HD Hyundai’s HX160A L is powered by a Cummins B4.5 diesel engine, delivering a net power of 113kW (152hp). Equipped with a 5.1-metre monoboom, the machine can be supplied with a choice of 2.2, 2.6 and 3.1- metre dipper arms. Maximum digging depth is 6,530mm with the longest arm, with a forward reach of up to 9,450mm.

Roland Carnaby has been impressed with the performance and the reliability of the A-Series machines on the fleet. And the Hyundai machines also get the thumbs up from his operators.