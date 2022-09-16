Bobcat MT100 – not to be underestimated

The Bobcat MT100 is just 904 mm wide in standard configuration to drive through regular gates and doorways.

There is a wide track option, at 1045 mm, for increased stability and lower ground pressure.

With a ground pressure of 36 kPa (5.25 psi), the standard 180 mm narrow tracks provide good protection for most turf and finished surfaces. The optional 250 mm wide tracks further reduce the ground pressure to 30 kPa (3.97 psi).

The integrated ride-on platform – with joystick controls –gives the user a standing view to the sides of the machine as well as the bucket cutting edge or attachment.

Despite its compact size, the MT100 mini track loader still offers a rated operating capacity of 460 kg and tipping load of 1314 kg. Maximum lift height is 2057 mm.

The counterweights are adjustable. As standard, they sit in the front undercarriage to support ground engagement. But they can be moved to the rear to increases lift capacity to 485 kg and the tipping load to 1387 kg when needed.

Bobcat loaders product manager John Chattaway says: “With the MT100 mini track loader, users can travel and work in the tightest spaces where other machines cannot. The MT100 should not be underestimated – it does serious work: from cleaning up under conveyors at quarries and waste sites to digging, trenching, tilling and moving materials and more on construction and demolition sites. The MT100 also offers the attachment versatility of larger Bobcat compact loaders.”