Case offers Essential alternative for those on tighter budgets

The new Case CX210E-S is described by the manufacturer as the ‘Essential’ alternative to the regular CX210E.

In other words, it’s cheaper Or as Case puts it: “The CX210E-S retains all the performance and operator comfort as well as quality and reliability of the standard model, but comes with a simplified offer at an increasingly competitive price point.”

Case says that with the 20-tonne segment being one of the most competitive in the European crawler excavator market, offering a simplified configuration choice at a lower price, with no loss of performance, gives Case dealers something to sell to more cost-conscious customers.

The S version has the same engine and drive technology but uses a heavy-duty version of the lower frame, with an LC undercarriage with reinforced components. The track frames have a single-track guide, and triple grouser steel shoes are available in 600mm heavy-duty, or 700mm widths.

The CX210E-S features a heavy duty monoboom and a single, equally heavy-duty, 2.94-metre dipper arm option. It comes factory-fitted with standard quick coupler circuit and high-flow multifunction auxiliary hydraulics, with a low-flow circuit also available for attachments.

The E-S model tips the scales around 500kg heavier than the CX210E, due to the heavy-duty build of its front-end equipment, lower structure and undercarriage, and it can be boosted by another 500kg by selecting an optional counterweight to better manage heavier attachments. It boasts lifting capacity and drawbar pull virtually unchanged and the machine also delivers the very same breakout forces.

The CX210E-S is supplied as standard with the same bi-directional modem as other E-Series crawler excavators, allowing customers to use Case’s telematics services.

The Case CX210E-S will be rolled out across Europe in the first quarter of 2024.