Cat-fan BNH adds latest minis

According to Caterpillar dealer Finning UK & Ireland, the Dorset company has a reputation for staying ahead of the curve and getting in early for new Cat models.

BNH is not only one of the first companies to have the 302.7s, but it is also unique in Dorset by having a fleet of only Cat equipment, totalling 70 machines. The company cites the reliability of Cat machines as one of the reasons it continues to purchase them, as well as the good resale value of the machines. Residual value is particularly important to BNH as it makes a point of buying the newest Cat models almost immediately after release, to keep its fleet up to date.

“We see these as an essential purchase for any plant hire business,” said BNH manager Brad Perrett. “Over the 30 years that we’ve been working with them, Finning has continued to provide quality products and have never let us down – we’re now up to 75 Cat machines in the fleet.

“We sent the 302.7s out as soon as they arrived and have not seen a single one back here yet; they are in such high demand that they have been out every day. We have already received positive feedback on these machines from customers on our Facebook page, which is very promising.”

According to Jack Pilgrim, territory account manager at Finning, BNH is “always first in line for the latest machines and technology from Caterpillar”.

He added: “The new 302.7s will be replacing the older D and E series that were previously used, making BNH one of Dorset’s few plant hire companies with such an extensive and up-to-date fleet”.