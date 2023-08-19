Collins operator handed customised duck

The new machine's operator is Will Goldstone, who has worked for Collins Earthworks as a wheeled excavator operator for the past five years. He has worked on several big infrastructure projects, such as the East Midlands Gateway and Northampton Gateway projects.

“My last machine was a Volvo EWR170E,” he says, “and I had an EWR160E before that, so this new machine is my third Volvo wheeled excavator while I’ve been working for Collins.

“They’ve all been fantastic. I’ve never had any major issues or real unscheduled downtime with any of them – it’s only ever been minor issues that have been fixed the same day.”

Much of the Collins fleet is Volvo machinery.

The new EWR170E benefits from several customised specifications, including an Engcon tiltrotator and quick coupler, a two-piece boom, boom suspension, Super Single wheels with 600/50 22.5 tyres, trailer hitch and brake circuit, a Volvo 360 degree camera system, a luxury seat, Comfort Drive Control steering, MITXX light bars and additional LED lighting for the front, sides and rear.

Collins has also opted for dealer SMT’s Level 2 customer support agreement, to maximise machine uptime and, it hopes, minimise maintenance costs.