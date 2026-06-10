Roadhouse sticks with JCB for new homes

The company recently went on a shopping spree at dealer Greenshields JCB. Their haul included JCB 18Z-1 and 35Z-1 mini excavators, 145XR and 220X tracked excavators, a 540-140 Loadall telescopic handler, three-nine-tonne site dumpers, a compaction roller and a tracked Dumpster. The company performs its own civils and groundwork, and the new fleet will support every stage of the new build development, Manor Farm, from earthworks through to final finishes.

For director George Light, the connection with the manufacturer has a personal element. "My family has bought JCB for 40 years. I remember in the 1990s Lord Bamford gave me a personal tour of the original JCB factory and what stayed with me most was the respect he had for every single employee and how important he said it was to look after your people. That’s something I’ve carried into Roadhouse.

“We’ve tested other manufacturers over the years, but we’ve found that no one can beat JCB for build quality, reliability and the level of sales and aftersales support. The performance we get is excellent and our operators really value the comfort, controls and versatility of the machines.”