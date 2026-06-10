Newmarket Plant crushing it with Red Rhino

When Newmarket Plant Hire needed a crusher they could rely on, they turned to Red Rhino. More than a decade later, they have five machines in the fleet.

Back in 2012, Newmarket Plant Hire was introduced to Red Rhino through an industry contact. They had a clear set of priorities, and they weren't prepared to compromise on any of them.

"What we were looking for when we were looking for a crusher, we wanted something British built, we wanted something with a good reputation, backed up by good customer service and availability of machines and spares," explains Robin Barclay of Newmarket Plant Hire. "We have tried other machines and they've not been up to the job, so we went back to Red Rhino and we're happy with Red Rhino and that's where we're going to stay."

Newmarket currently runs five Red Rhino crushers: three of which are RR 4000 models, alongside one RR 5000 and one RR 5000 Plus. The machines are in constant demand across their depots, which is exactly the kind of workload Red Rhino crushers are built for.

"They're very well utilised, they're constantly out, they're constantly in demand," says Andrew Burrows, operations manager at Newmarket Plant Hire. "They're good machines and they tick every box for our customers.”

Job Winfield, director at Red Rhino commented: "For plant hire businesses, versatility is everything. You need machines that can move easily between sites, work in tight spaces and still deliver the performance customers expect. The RR 4000, 5000 and 5000+ tick every one of those boxes. They're built tough, easy to operate and ready for everything from landscaping to demolition. They're a workhorse for any hire fleet."

Reliability was key for Newmarket, as it is across the sector. "Reliability for the customer has to come first with any machine you bring in, so service is everything," Burrows says. "You need to know that when you need parts, you can actually get them, and that your machines will keep running because of it. Red Rhino deliver on all of that, which made the decision an easy one."

"We would recommend Red Rhino to other companies," says Barclay. "We find that their customer service is good, they honour the warranty and again it's British built so they're local to us."