Digging those new Monopoly counters

In place of the old top hat, the iron, the Scottie dog, the boot and the other classics you may recall from childhood come new classics.

Pictured from left to right above are: the Bridgestone tyre, the Komatsu HD605-8 dumper truck, the Rototilt tiltrotator, the Takeuchi TB290 excavator, the Mecalac Revotruck and the JCB 4CX backhoe loader.

Which will you choose to be?

If you have already ordered your Monopoly: Construction Edition, you should have received if by now. If not, you’ll have to be quick if you want it in time for Christmas.

The rules are familiar to players of the traditional version of Monopoly. Take it in turns to throw the dice and move round the board, building up your own construction empire. Except here you expand your depot sites and build new factories (while taking money from your competitors, of course).

Every space on the board has a familiar name from the UK construction industry. From major infrastructure projects to leading suppliers of materials, plant and construction equipment.

The Chance and Community Chest cards no longer offers beauty contest prizes or annuities maturing (which is not what they do at all). Instead they are tailored to the trials and tribulations of operating in the construction industry. No spoilers here. Find out for yourself.

