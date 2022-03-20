Doosan completes demolition and material handler lines

The DX380DM-7 (pictured above) has joined the Doosan DX235DM-5 and DX530DM-5 demolition models launched in the last two years.

These are complemented by the a new range of material handler models – the wheeled DX230WMH-5 and DX250WMH-5 and the tracked DX225MH-5.

The demolition excavators feature a high visibility cab, tiltable up to 30 degrees. The modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism facilitates an easy change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom, allowing the same machine to stay on site for different tasks.

The multi-boom design also allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways – three different configurations for the same base machine. A special stand is provided for the boom changing operation, which is based on quick-change hydraulic and mechanical coupler connections. A cylinder-based system is used to push the locking pins into place to complete the procedure.

When fitted with the demolition boom, the maximum pin height is 18, 23 and 27.5 metres on the DX235DM-5 (below and right), DX380DM-7 and DX530DM-5, respectively.

When equipped with the digging boom in the straight configuration, the DX235DM-5, DX380DM-7 and DX530DM-5 can work to maximum heights of 9.0, 10.43 and 13.5 metres respectively.

All three models share a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage, which extends to increase stability when working on demolition sites. The width of the undercarriage can be retracted hydraulically for transporting it around.

On all the Doosan demolition excavators, standard safety features include a FOGS cabin guard, safety valves for the boom, intermediate boom and arm cylinders and a stability warning system.

When it comes to the material handlers, the 23-tonne DX230WMH-5 (seen below) and 25-tonne DX250WMH-5 wheeled machines are based on Doosan’s DX210W-5 wheeled excavator. The 25-tonne DX225MH-5 crawler model is based on the DX225LC-5 excavator. All three are designed for a range of material sorting and handling applications, from scrap handling and recycling to forestry and logging.

The DX230WMH-5 and DX250WMH-5 have front and rear stabilizers, and a boom and arm specifically designed for material handling. A standard feature is the hydraulic cab riser to give the operator a higher view of the attachment and work area. A rear view camera display in the cab adds to visibility of the job.

The maximum pin heights on the DX230WMH-5 and DX250WMH-5 are 11.7 and 12.0 metres, the maximum operating reaches are 10.1 and 10.7 metres and the maximum working depths are 4.2 and 4.7 metres, respectively.

The DX225MH-5 comes with factory-fitted material handling features such as a 2.5-metre elevating cab, a 6.5-metre straight boom and a 4.5-metre droop nose arm, as well as a counterweight, grapple-ready hydraulics and additional guarding. The maximum pin height in the DX225MH-5 is 11.7 metres, the maximum operating reach is 10.6 metres and the maximum working depth is 5.2 metres. The DX225MH-5 has two arm cylinders for extra balance and more stability and lesser movement when using attachments such as grapples.

The DX230WMH-5 and DX250WMH-5 are powered by the 6-cylinder, turbocharged Doosan DL06PA water-cooled diesel engine, providing an output of 129.4 kW (173.5 HP). The DX225MH-5 material handler is powered by the 6-cylinder, turbocharged Doosan DL06K water-cooled diesel engine, providing an output of 124 kW (166 HP).

Optional extras include gooseneck and straight arms, solid tyres and FOGS as well as specialist attachments.