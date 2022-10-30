Doosan digger now Engcon-ready

Collaboration between Engcon, manufacturer of tiltrotators and quick hitches, and Korean manufacturer Doosan has resulted in the launch of the Engcon-ready option for Doosan DX225LC-7X excavators, with all the functions and features built in.

The Doosan DX225LC-7X (pictured above) is an electro-hydraulic excavator with factory provided 2D machine control. As a part of the technology offering, the machine is also ready to be equipped with Engcon’s MIG2 Grips and the 3rd generation control system, DC3.

The control system and machine controllers communicate over controller area network (CAN) making it possible to exchange data between the two systems at high speeds.

“The deep integration allows Engcon and Doosan to create a better operator experience,” says Fredrik Eklind, Engcon’s control system product owner. “It allows the operator to get an overview and configure the functions of the MIG2 Grips directly in the Doosan machine display.”

He says: “Engcon’s high precision tilt and rotation sensors are also directly integrated with the Doosan semi-automatic machine control solution, weighing and assist features. There is no need for a third party sensor to be installed in the attachment, making it truly integrated with the machine.”

Doosan product manager adds: “Engcon tiltrotators as an attachment is growing in popularity globally and especially in Europe. Making sure that our most advanced machine was prepared for this attachment was important and having it integrated with the rest of our machine technology offering was crucial. With the technologies combined the customer can see both improved productivity and flexibility. To shortening the lead times is something that both Engcon and Doosan have been working on over many years and with the DX225LC-7X being Engcon-ready the upgrade is quicker than ever.”