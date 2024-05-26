  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction Digger Blog

Sun May 26 2024

Related Information
  1. The Digger Blog
  2. Dump truck modified for tunnel segments

Dump truck modified for tunnel segments

Digger Blogger | 11:00, Wed May 22 2024

A Spanish engineering company has come up with modified an articulated dump truck to haul concrete tunnel lining segments.

Mostostal Warszawa, the Polish subsidiary of Spanish construction contractor Acciona, is building a 2km-long tunnel as part of its £450m S19 Rzeszów Południe-Babica expressway project.

To transport the tunnel lining segments, Acciona turned to Madrid-based Solintal LRD for the conversion of two Volvo A35D articulated dump trucks and one A35E.

The vehicles are more than 11 metres long, three metres wide and about four metres high, originally with a 20 cubic metre box.

The boxes have been replaced – along with hydraulic drive elements, such as hoses, hydraulic cylinders, auxiliary components and tipping mechanism – by a lightweight structure designed to leave the permissible load capacity of 28,000 kg intact and to reduce the unladen weight of each of the three truck units by almost 2,000 kg.

Related Information

As the photos here show, the attachment installed on the truck is designed with a curvature for loading segments with an outer radius of 7.3 metres, 600 mm thick and a maximum width of two metres.

 

MPU
MPU

Latest From The Digger Blog

Click here to view more from The Digger Blog »