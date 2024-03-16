Encon makes more friends

Machines from Volvo, Develon (Doosan) and Takeuchi, as well as Caterpillar, can now be used with the new DC3 control system for tiltrotators.

In May 2023 Engcon announced that the DC3 was compatible with Cat Next Gen Hydraulic excavators (NGH).

Now, after extensive testing both in the workshop and with end users, the DC3 is now compatible with even more of the leading excavator manufacturers, Engcon has announced.

The following machines are now prepared for DC3:

Cat NG 313-335

Volvo eML EC140-300E, EW160-220E, ECR145-355E, EWR130-170E

Doosan DX 225LC-7X

Takeuchi TB395W

“We are happy about the fact that several excavator manufacturers can now connect to our new control system”, says Engcon product manager Martin Engström. “With the new system we will really take digging to completely new levels, the system is smart, easy to install, with improved remote support and now there is also a new app for both iOS and Android.”