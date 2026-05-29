Poland, Netherlands through to Volvo competition finals

The Volvo CE Masters is designed to test the same skills technicians use every day to keep customer machines running — diagnostic accuracy, efficiency under pressure, and the ability to solve complex challenges. The results reflect, Volvo CE says, the dedication, experience, and teamwork that help customers maximise uptime and productivity.

In the European finals, held in Konz, Germany, Team Golden Boys, of Volvo Maszyny Budowlane Poland, and Team The Dutchies from SMT Netherlands B.V., beat nine rivals from across Volvo CE's European dealer network.

The Netherlands team, The Dutchies, from SMT Netherlands

The in-person final in Konz put competitors through a series of hands-on tests focused on machine diagnostics, product knowledge, troubleshooting, and teamwork under pressure.

The Poland team, Golden Boys, from Volvo Maszyny Budowlane

Both winning teams demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, teamwork, and composure under pressure, Volvo CE said. By winning the European Regional Final, the teams have secured their place at the 2026 Volvo CE Masters World Final, to be held at the Volvo CE Customer Center in Eskilstuna, Sweden, in September 2026. There, they will compete against the top-performing teams from Volvo CE regions across the world, including Europe, Asia, China, North America, Latin America, India and the Sales Region International.

The 2024 World Final was won by Team Funky Mechanics from KSS Korea, who defeated then-European standout team SMT Netherlands in a closely fought final.