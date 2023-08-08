Hitachi through and through

The latest arrival is a ZX225US-7 equipped with Leica machine control and Engcon tiltrotator.

Established in 2004, Shannonside Civil Engineering specialise in housing schemes, commercial projects and infrastructure. Many of the machines it has bought over the years have been and gone but it currently operates a fleet of more than 100 Hitachi excavators.

Managing director Brendan Carty says: “Having operated and shared sites with Hitachi excavators since the days of the UHO63, we are delighted with the evolution and progress of the ZX series though to the latest dash 7 models. Our drivers request Hitachi models due to the smooth operation and precise track movement. Due to excellent reliability and residuals at the end of our ownership cycle we are more than happy to give Hitachi excavators to our drivers. We expect this to continue for many years into the future."

David Roberts, chief executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery UK, adds: "This fantastic 200 machine milestone is testimony to the relationship that Shannonside and HCMUK have enjoyed over many years, that has not only been built on the products and services that HCMUK provide, but also the trust and integrity that exists between the businesses and more importantly the people. This continuity has resulted in Shannonside choosing Hitachi and HCMUK again and again, and we certainly don’t take that for granted and will continue to work hard to ensure they keep choosing us for the next 200 machines."