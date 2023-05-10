JCB gets into coronation spirit

On Saturday 6th May 2023 Charles III and his second wife, Camilla, will be crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms at Westminster Abbey.

Such an occasion of history and pageantry cannot go uncelebrated by Britain’s biggest digger manufacturer.

Prompted by his wife Carole, JCB chairman and owner Lord Bamford (pictured above) has commissioned 8,500 hampers for JCB and agency employees in the UK to mark the event

Each hamper contains two Coronation mugs featuring a cartoon of the king, along with Daylesford Organic shortbread, mints, and loose leaf tea in commemorative tins – all designed by artist and illustrator Hugo Guinness. (Daylesford Organic, you will surely know, is owned by Carole, Lady Bamford.)

Lord Bamford said: “JCB has a long history of commemorating significant moments in our national history. The coronation really will be an occasion to remember, and I am delighted to be able to mark the event with a gift from our family to our employees.”

Financial controller Chet Tanna, who has worked for JCB for 30 years, said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic gesture from the Bamford family. I can’t imagine there will be many other companies marking this historic occasion in such a wonderful way.”

The presentation of gifts rounds off a week of coronation celebrations at JCB this week when thousands of employees at plants across the UK have been taking part in a company-wide street party.