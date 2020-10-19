Kobelco re-launches SK17SR-3E mini excavator

To improve operator comfort, it is now fitted with a deluxe Grammar reclining seat. Wrist rests instead of arm rests have also been put in to reduce operator fatigue. All switches inside the cab are back-lit, and LED working lights are installed on the boom as standard for enhanced visibility.

In canopy version, the SK17SR-3 is a zero tail swing machine (short tail swing in cabin version) and it can swing through 180° within a width of just two metres for a small operating footprint.

The SK17SR-3E’s retractable crawlers (990mm) provide additional accessibility on confined job sites and allow the machine to pass through metre-wide spaces. The crawlers extend to 1,320mm for stable operation.

When it comes to durability, the SK17SR-3E features a forged boom top and bolt-tightened pins and a boom cylinder guard, which protects the cylinder from damage while at work. The machine’s hydraulic hoses are also housed within thick cast-iron swing bracket for additional durability.

Commenting on the re-launch, product manager Peter Stuijt said: “When developing our mini excavators, a key focus for us is to ensure that performance is not compromised by the machine’s small size. In the case of the SK17SR-3E, the machine is not only competitive in terms of arm crowding force (8.7 kN) and bucket digging force (15.2 kN), but its newly designed and comfortable interior also makes it particularly attractive to operators.”