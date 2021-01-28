  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction Digger Blog

Thu January 28 2021

Related Information
  1. The Digger Blog
  2. Komatsu Europe unveils PC24MR-5

Komatsu Europe unveils PC24MR-5

Digger Blogger | 09:55, Thu January 28 2021

There is a new addition to Komatsu’s MR-5 range of mini excavators – the PC24MR-5.

Komatsu’s MR-5 range builds on the MR-3 product line, with Stage V engine technology and other refinements.

There is now a seat belt indicator, a secondary shut down switch and protected PPC levers to improve safety, both for the operator and for bystanders.

“Fingertip proportional controls and a hydraulic quick coupler line to deliver flexibility, and ensure quality, reliability and performance day in and day out,” the publicity material says. “A large ergonomically-designed operating environment, with a wide seat, provides a comfortable and safe working place for any operator, no matter the job.”

Simone Reddi, Komatsu Europe’s product manager for mini excavators, says: “The MR-5 range concentrates the quality and performance of the larger Komatsu construction range into a compact package, and with a unique design concept the Komatsu MR-5 excavators are sure to stand out on jobsites across Europe.

Related Information

“The PC24MR-5 is positioned to combine with the PC26MR-5 to form a strong two-model attack strategy in this all-important segment that requires high performance and easy transport” .

 

PC18MR-5

  •   Operating weight: 1820kg (canopy version)
  •   Maximum digging depth: 2360mm
  •   Maximum digging reach: 4300mm
  •   Komtrax monitoring system as standard
  •   EU Stage V emission compliant
  •   ROPS-FOPS 4 posts protective structure
  •   Boom Cylinder relocated to higher position
  •   Downforce and working volume increase by 12%

 

PC24MR-5

  •   Operating weight: 2430kg (cab version)
  •   Maximum digging depth: 2615mm
  •   Maximum digging reach: 4500mm
  •   Komtrax monitoring system as standard
  •   EU Stage V emission compliant
  •   Completely renewed for EU market
  •   Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers
  •   More room for additional attachments to be loaded on a trailer
  •   Lower step height, reduced height of step of around 35 mm
  •   Boom swing cylinder on left side
  •   Compact undercarriage (1450mm width)
  •   New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door
  •   Spring assisted front windows
  •   Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm

 

PC26MR-5

  •   Operating weight: 2720kg (cab version)
  •   Maximum digging depth: 2720mm
  •   Maximum digging reach: 4660mm
  •   Komtrax monitoring system as standard
  •   EU Stage V emission compliant
  •   Completely renewed for EU market
  •   Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers
  •   New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door
  •   Spring assisted front windows
  •   Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm

 

PC58MR-5

  •   Operating weight: 5640 kg
  •   Maximum digging depth: 4130mm
  •   Maximum digging reach: 6570mm
  •   Komtrax monitoring system as standard
  •   Komtrax telematics
  •   EU Stage V emission compliant
  •   Engine with diesel particulate filter (DPF)
  •   Upper exhaust pipe solution
  •   High comfort seat
  •   New undercarriage with 5 track rollers
  •   LED lights
  •   2nd proportional line as standard and 3rd dedicated for hydraulic quick coupler line also available
  •   Standard auto decelerator and idle shut down
  •   Newly developed hydraulic electronic controls
  •   Selectable working modes
  •   Neutral Detection System

Latest From The Digger Blog

Click here to view more from The Digger Blog »