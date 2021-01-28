Komatsu Europe unveils PC24MR-5

Komatsu’s MR-5 range builds on the MR-3 product line, with Stage V engine technology and other refinements.
There is now a seat belt indicator, a secondary shut down switch and protected PPC levers to improve safety, both for the operator and for bystanders.
“Fingertip proportional controls and a hydraulic quick coupler line to deliver flexibility, and ensure quality, reliability and performance day in and day out,” the publicity material says. “A large ergonomically-designed operating environment, with a wide seat, provides a comfortable and safe working place for any operator, no matter the job.”
Simone Reddi, Komatsu Europe’s product manager for mini excavators, says: “The MR-5 range concentrates the quality and performance of the larger Komatsu construction range into a compact package, and with a unique design concept the Komatsu MR-5 excavators are sure to stand out on jobsites across Europe.
“The PC24MR-5 is positioned to combine with the PC26MR-5 to form a strong two-model attack strategy in this all-important segment that requires high performance and easy transport” .
PC18MR-5
- Operating weight: 1820kg (canopy version)
- Maximum digging depth: 2360mm
- Maximum digging reach: 4300mm
- Komtrax monitoring system as standard
- EU Stage V emission compliant
- ROPS-FOPS 4 posts protective structure
- Boom Cylinder relocated to higher position
- Downforce and working volume increase by 12%
PC24MR-5
- Operating weight: 2430kg (cab version)
- Maximum digging depth: 2615mm
- Maximum digging reach: 4500mm
- Komtrax monitoring system as standard
- EU Stage V emission compliant
- Completely renewed for EU market
- Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers
- More room for additional attachments to be loaded on a trailer
- Lower step height, reduced height of step of around 35 mm
- Boom swing cylinder on left side
- Compact undercarriage (1450mm width)
- New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door
- Spring assisted front windows
- Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm
PC26MR-5
- Operating weight: 2720kg (cab version)
- Maximum digging depth: 2720mm
- Maximum digging reach: 4660mm
- Komtrax monitoring system as standard
- EU Stage V emission compliant
- Completely renewed for EU market
- Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers
- New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door
- Spring assisted front windows
- Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm
PC58MR-5
- Operating weight: 5640 kg
- Maximum digging depth: 4130mm
- Maximum digging reach: 6570mm
- Komtrax monitoring system as standard
- Komtrax telematics
- EU Stage V emission compliant
- Engine with diesel particulate filter (DPF)
- Upper exhaust pipe solution
- High comfort seat
- New undercarriage with 5 track rollers
- LED lights
- 2nd proportional line as standard and 3rd dedicated for hydraulic quick coupler line also available
- Standard auto decelerator and idle shut down
- Newly developed hydraulic electronic controls
- Selectable working modes
- Neutral Detection System