Komatsu Europe unveils PC24MR-5

Komatsu’s MR-5 range builds on the MR-3 product line, with Stage V engine technology and other refinements.

There is now a seat belt indicator, a secondary shut down switch and protected PPC levers to improve safety, both for the operator and for bystanders.

“Fingertip proportional controls and a hydraulic quick coupler line to deliver flexibility, and ensure quality, reliability and performance day in and day out,” the publicity material says. “A large ergonomically-designed operating environment, with a wide seat, provides a comfortable and safe working place for any operator, no matter the job.”

Simone Reddi, Komatsu Europe’s product manager for mini excavators, says: “The MR-5 range concentrates the quality and performance of the larger Komatsu construction range into a compact package, and with a unique design concept the Komatsu MR-5 excavators are sure to stand out on jobsites across Europe.

“The PC24MR-5 is positioned to combine with the PC26MR-5 to form a strong two-model attack strategy in this all-important segment that requires high performance and easy transport” .

PC18MR-5

Operating weight: 1820kg (canopy version)

Maximum digging depth: 2360mm

Maximum digging reach: 4300mm

Komtrax monitoring system as standard

EU Stage V emission compliant

ROPS-FOPS 4 posts protective structure

Boom Cylinder relocated to higher position

Downforce and working volume increase by 12%

PC24MR-5

Operating weight: 2430kg (cab version)

Maximum digging depth: 2615mm

Maximum digging reach: 4500mm

Komtrax monitoring system as standard

EU Stage V emission compliant

Completely renewed for EU market

Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers

More room for additional attachments to be loaded on a trailer

Lower step height, reduced height of step of around 35 mm

Boom swing cylinder on left side

Compact undercarriage (1450mm width)

New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door

Spring assisted front windows

Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm

PC26MR-5

Operating weight: 2720kg (cab version)

Maximum digging depth: 2720mm

Maximum digging reach: 4660mm

Komtrax monitoring system as standard

EU Stage V emission compliant

Completely renewed for EU market

Designed for high transportability on 3.5-tonne trailers

New MR-5 comfort cab with wider door

Spring assisted front windows

Fuel refilling point is lowered by about 300mm

PC58MR-5