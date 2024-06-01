Komatsu launches new grapple range

Komatsu’s sorting and demolition grapple range comprises 10 models.

The new grapples are designed to be low maintenance and hard wearing, with oversized pins and bushings, a double-walled main frame and perforated Hardox shells.

These grapples are designed to handle anything from primary and secondary demolition to recycling,” says Komatsu Europe’s attachments product manager, Bastiaan Cassiman.

“We can cover a wide range of crawler and wheeled excavators, going from 2.5 to 70 tonnes machine class. Their heavy-duty design ensures that they hold up in even the toughest conditions.”

Sales features include: