Komatsu revamps the WA800

Bauma is usually a spring event but, while the last triennial Bauma event in 2019 managed to predate the whole global coronavirus disruption, the 2022 event has been pushed back to 24th-30th October just to be on the safe(-r) side. Despite the deferral, it is not expected to break attendance records. However, there will still be much interest in new machines and technology on display.

Among the 27 machines that Komatsu plans to display will be the new version of its WA800 wheeled loader, the WA800-8, with operating weight of 115.5 tonnes and payload of 20.7 tonnes in its redesigned extra-large 11.5 cubic metre bucket.

Among the sales features are a Modulation Clutch and Variable Traction Control, an Auto Kick Down and an RPM set.

“Our WA800 has always been well-appreciated for its reliability and productivity,”, says Jo Monsieur, group manager for large machines at Komatsu Europe. “And this latest generation surely continues this legacy. Furthermore, Komatsu has really set new standards for stability, comfort and safety and we are very proud to be able to offer this to our customers.”

Two diesel particulate filters, two variable geometry turbos, a heavy duty and cooled exhaust gas recirculation system, new engine control modules and a closed crankcase ventilation system get it through the EU Stage V emissions criteria without needing AdBlue.

A standard Payload Meter (PLM) promises accuracy to within 1.5% to avoid overloading dump trucks.

The Modulation Clutch system gives operators control of rim pull, for fast work equipment speeds, and a smooth approach for truck loading. The Variable Traction Control system optimises rim pull on all ground conditions, minimises tyre slippage and lowers maintenance costs.

On-board Komatsu SmartLoader Logic, a fully automatic engine control, optimises torque for each work phase, based on the application. By automatically switching between Economy and Power modes it reduces fuel usage, with no loss of productivity, Komatsu says.

The hydraulics have been improved with a closed-centre, load sensing (CLSS) hydraulic system that delivers power on demand via the variable displacement piston pumps. It keeps the hydraulic oil cool and increases both work speed and fuel economy. Fuel savings are further promoted through the Auto Idle Shutdown system and by Eco guidance tips on the in-cab monitor.

The supersized ROPS/FOPS cabin has been redesigned, with a new fully adjustable seat, air-suspended, heated and ventilated, with an adjustable bolster, integrated standard EPC levers and 22 LED lights as standard. There is also a flip-down jump seat, suggested as useful for operator training situations.

The KomVision system eliminates blind spots, with a bird’s-eye view of the immediate surroundings on a dedicated monitor and an extra rear-view camera.

For less experienced operators or just for easier operation, the Auto Digging system, the Semi-Auto Approach and the Semi-Auto Dump can help to provide a consistent performance.