Komatsu widens machine control offering

These new 36-tonne excavators for the European market expand the range of Komatsu’s factory-integrated machine control.

“On the previous model we had examples of customers using iMC to replace standard excavators,” says Rob Macintyre, product manager at Komatsu Europe. “They immediately benefitted from using their machine for grading as well as for truck loading, allowing them to redeploy other equipment and to really optimise their fleet on the jobsite. We believe that the new iMC 2.0 versions will give them even more opportunities to do this.”

Operating weights of the PC360LCi/NLCi-11 range from 35,770 kg to 36,850 kg, and it has a maximum recommended bucket capacity of 2.66 m3. The Stage V Komatsu engine has a power output of 202kW / 271HP @ 1950rpm.

Launched in 2013, Komatsu’s factory-integrated intelligent machine control system has so far racked up more than 1.5 million customer operating hours on excavators across Europe, Komatsu says. (That’s more than 171 years…)

Introduction of the PC360LCi-11 and PC360NLCi-11 brings some new intelligent features that further boost productivity and efficiency, Komatsu says.

The new Auto Tilt Control for tilting buckets makes operations on slope and ditch work easier, automatically limits under-digging and increases bucket fill. The bucket automatically tilts to the design surface with no need for the operator to manually intervene.

With new Bucket Angle Hold, the operator no longer needs to use the lever to maintain the bucket angle through grading pass. Once the desired angle is selected, this feature automatically maintains it as the arm moves in.

The new iMC 2.0 monitor has intuitive smartphone-like screen navigation. It is slimmer and lighter but has more memory capacity and faster processing speed.

A new IMU sensor for tilt buckets – easy to mount and calibrate, Komatsu promises – increases attachment and machine utilisation as different tilting buckets can be integrated with the excavator’s control system.

The new PC360LCi-11 and PC360NLCi-11 also have original Komatsu intelligent machine control features including Auto Stop Control, Auto Grade Assist and Minimum Distance Control.