Kramer introduces its 8-series wheeled loader

The full series line-up comprises the 8085, 8095, 8105 and 8115, plus the telescopic boom versions 8085T and 8095T.

Depending on the model, the bucket tipping loads move within a range of 3,650kg to 4,250kg. As standard, all models have a Deutz engine with 55 kW / 75 hp. An engine with 74.4 kW / 100 hp is optionally available for the models 8105, 8115 and 8095T.

The newly developed drive system has four operating modes: Power, Eco, Road and CSD). The right setting depends on whether you are stacking, shovelling, moving, sweeping or milling.

The load-independent flow distribution (LUDV) ensures equal distribution of the hydraulic oil to the individual control circuits, Kramer promises. As a result, several functions can be activated independent of the load, e.g. lifting, extending and tipping out.

The cabin has been redesigned with doors on either side. The fold-down armrest with joystick is mounted on the operator's seat and is adjustable for comfort. The optional 7-inch display has all the machine settings and assistance systems. The joystick sensitivity or the oil volume of the 3rd control circuit can be adjusted using the jog dial. The operator can reduce the required steering rotations for the maximum steering angle using Smart Steering. This means greater productivity and quick manoeuvring, above all when working in Y-cycle. There are two cabin versions available for all machines of the 8-series. With the standard cab you can achieve a compact vehicle height of 2.49 metres (2.69 metres for models 8115 and 8095T). With the panoramic cabin visibility is extended upwards, which is particularly useful for working with telescopic wheel loaders.

The further development of the familiar quickhitch plate to the fully hydraulic quickhitch system ‘Smart Attach’, is now installed as standard in the 8-series for improved productivity, efficiency and safety. Hydraulically driven attachments can be coupled with ‘Smart Attach’ without getting in and out of the vehicle, as connection with the hydraulic circuit is automatic.