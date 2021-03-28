Mecalac adds to backhoe series

The TLB880 completes Mecalac’s backhoe range, joining the 870, the 890 and the 990.

The TLB880 is powered by a Stage V Perkins 904 turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, which delivers 100hp (74.5kW) at 2,200rpm and 317 lb.ft (430Nm) of torque at 1,500rpm. Paired with a choice of either four-speed synchro shuttle transmission or servo power synchro powershift gearbox, the new model offers road speeds of up to 24mph (40km/h).

It achieves a dig depth of 4,401mm (or 5,744mm with the deep dig dipper), dipper reach of 5,725mm (6,995mm deep dig dipper), dipper tearout force of 42kN and bucket tearout force of up to 69kN.

Front and rear LED worklights come as standard, as does a mechanical transport lock, and there is the option of a reverse warning alarm.

These Mecalac backhoe loaders have their roots in Massey Ferguson tractors. A management buyout of MF Industrial in 1992 spawned Fermec, which was bought by Case in 1996 and then Terex in 2000. In 2016 Terex sold this business to French group Mecalac.