Mecalac updates MCR series

The 10MCR was first introduced in 2011 and was quite the innovation, combining ‘the speed of a loader with the 360-degree rotation of an excavator’, as the marketing has it.

Now updated, the MCR Series comprises three models, the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR – in the six-, eight- and 10-tonne class respectively.

The new MCR Series has hydrostatic transmission and drive motors. A dedicated pump drives the motor, allowing for “twice the speed of any traditional mini excavator on the market”, Mecalac claims.

Each of the three machines is capable of travel speeds up to 6.2 mph (10 km/h). Not only does it get around site more quickly, once in position the patented three-part Mecalac boom system, with extended range of movement, allows operators to do more from a single spot before moving on again.

It uses Mecalac’s Connect quick coupler system for changing tools without leaving the cab. With a skid bucket attachment, you can move up to 0.75 cubic metres of material (or 750 litres if you prefer) at top speed or rest the bucket against the blade for applications such as grading and ground leveling. This stabilises the bucket, distributing the forces to the frame of the machine and reducing stress on the boom.