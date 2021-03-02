Meet Bobcat's new light compaction family

The new Bobcat light compaction ranged is manufactured by Amman and re-badged under licence.

Altogether, the Bobcat light compaction range comprises seven different product families and will ultimately offer 37 models, from vibratory rammers weighing 29kg up to 2.6-tonne tandem rollers.

It also includes, vibratory forward plates, reversible vibratory plates, hydrostatic plates, walk behind rollers and trench rollers.

Mike Vought, senior director for product management at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The launch of the complete compaction line-up is part of the exciting diversification strategy under our innovative Next is Now umbrella. Along with product innovations this is another driver on the way to achieving our vision – becoming the world leader in the compact equipment market. To accomplish our goals, even in the extremely difficult year of 2020, we introduced an unprecedented number of new products and technologies and we will continue this in 2021.

“Compaction is one of the completely new product categories, together with wheel loaders, that Bobcat introduced in 2020. This expansion was complemented by significant developments in the market-leading mini-excavator, rotary and rigid frame telehandler, skid-steer and compact track loader and backhoe loader ranges from Bobcat.”

Vibratory rammers

The Bobcat line-up of vibratory rammers consists of six models – the R30, R60, R68, R60P, R68P and R70D from 29kg to 89kg and is intended for small compaction works for trenches, drainage and pipelines. Due to their ease of transport they can be used for road maintenance as well. They are suitable for compacting mixed soils, sand, gravel materials, loam and clay.

The R68P vibratory rammer is pictured below.

Vibratory forward plates

There are also six different vibratory forward plates, which are suitable for compacting sand, gravel, lean concrete, bitumen coated gravel and paving stones. The FP10.33, FP12.40, FP15.40, FP15.50, FP20.50 and FP20.50D models are the smallest products in the Bobcat vibratory plate offering, ranging from 54kg to 115kg.

Reversible vibratory plates

Bobcat reversible vibratory plates are suitable for jobs mainly in civil engineering and road construction, for compacting all ground materials, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, concrete and sett paving. With machine weights from 109 to 490 kg, there are 12 models in the range – the RP22.40, RP22.40D, RP25.40D, RP25.50D, RP30.50, RP30.50D, RP30.60, RP30.60D, RP40.60, RP40.60D, RP49.20D and RP59.20D.

All Bobcat reversible plates operate with a twin-shaft system, enabling change of direction during compaction, with hydrostatic steering controls.

Hydrostatic plates

Complementing the rest of the compaction plate range, there are four hydrostatic plates – the HP50.75, HP55.75, HP60.85 and HP65.85 models – weighing between 450kg and 582kg. Hydrostatic plates are designed for heavier compaction work in civil engineering and road construction, compacting any ground materials, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, asphalt and sett paving. The Bobcat hydrostatic plate line-up relies on a fully hydraulic system that does not require a V-belt. They operate with a dual (HP50.75 and HP60.85) or triple shaft (HP55.75 and HP65.85) excitation system.

The HP65.85, the largest in the family, is pictured right.

Walk behind rollers

The walk behind rollers are suitable for compacting bituminous material as well as light earthwork and other compaction tasks. Bobcat offers the WR65 model in two versions offering a choice between Hatz or Yanmar engines, both equipped with dual drums.

They are fully hydraulic machines, with an integrated water sprinkler system as standard. The Bobcat walk behind rollers are also equipped with dual amplitude settings, enabling a change between soil/gravel and asphalt/bituminous compaction.

Trench rollers

As their name suggests, trench rollers are mainly designed for trench compaction. Bobcat is offering the 1340kg TR75 (articulated) and 1305kg TR85S (skid-steered) models.

Tandem rollers

Tandem rollers are used for larger surfaces of sub-base, asphalt or other ground materials, typically in small to medium commercial development sites and road construction sites.

Bobcat is looking to offer a range of five articulated ride-on tandem rollers and the first two models will be available in March 2021 – the ATR23 and ATR26, weighing 2.3 and 2.6 tonnes respectively. The other three models, starting at 1.2 tonnes, will be rolled out in the summer of 2021, Bobcat says.

The short video below (it's only 90 seconds or so) shows the family at work.