New improved Cat 963

According to Caterpillar, the new Stage V version offers up to 10% better fuel efficiency, more productivity and cab and controllability improvements.

It has a 151 kW (202 hp) power rating and an operating weight of 20,358 kg, while the Cat C7.1 engine produces 15% more peak torque than the previous model for more power to the ground under load.

The updated cab, with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls, has a 254 mm (10 inch) touchscreen dash display with high definition rear-view camera. The Slope Indicate technology displays machine mainfall and cross slope.

The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. More traditional V-lever/foot pedal controls are also available. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal, coarse – to match operator preference or application. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability, the manufacturer says.

Auto Mode adapts the engine speed to the load to reduce fuel consumption. Eco Mode reduces speed in lighter duty applications to cut fuel consumption further. Power Mode keeps the engine speed high to feel readily available power at all times.

An optional Performance Series bucket boosts productivity up to 0%. A Fusion Quick Coupler also an optional extra, for fast attachment changes.

Purpose-built Low Ground Pressure (LGP) and Waste Handling machines are factory equipped with specialized undercarriage, guarding and other task-specific features.