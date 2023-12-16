New wheelies from Komatsu

The Komatsu PW168 (above) and PW198 (below) expand the range of the short-tail wheeled excavators in the 16-20 tonne operating weight class.

The new machines are described by Komatsu as compact and easy to transport, as well as “powerful, comfortable, versatile, reliable and durable”.

With a low transportation height of just 3.1 metres, they can be transported on standard low-bed trailers with a loading height of up to four metres. The short rear overhang of 1.85 metres (for the PW168-11) or 1.9 metres (for the PW198-11) is ideal for narrow construction sites, Komatsu reckons.

They are powered by four-cylinder, EU Stage V compliant, Komatsu diesel engines (110kW or 129kW) and are factory supplied with a tankful of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The new Komatsu diesel particle filters last for 8,000 operating hours and the exhaust gas treatment is carried out automatically.

These models come factory-ready for use with attachments including a tiltrotator as well as for 3D guidance systems. With useful extras such as joystick steering, tool control management or trailer coupling, the PW168 and PW198 can be optimally prepared for tough construction sites.